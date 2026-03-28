Jonathan Scott gets candid about wedding with Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott opened up about his wedding plans with Zooey Deschanel.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jonathan revealed that the couple is opting for a small, meaningful celebration over a lavish affair.

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Jonathan said, "I've sort of entered this phase of my life now where I'm realizing there are a lot of people around you who… you put way more effort into the relationship than they do."

"People who I find I'm constantly asking if they would like to go out, if I make plans, would you like to join? And they don't reciprocate," he added.

Therefore, Jonathan and Zooey want only those in their inner circle to be part of their big day. "I think we have decided we want to be around the people who actually love our friendship and love spending time with us," Jonathan explained.

Adding that "So, I'm okay with the idea of something intimate that's just the people who really care. And at some point, we'll figure out a date and a location and all that stuff, but we haven't done it yet."

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel got engaged in August 2023.