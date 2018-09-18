Tue September 18, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 18, 2018

Imran, Kamal address PTI, BAP differences

ISLAMABAD: Differences persist between coalition partner in Balochistan where Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is ruling and PTI is its coalition partner. The two developed differences soon after formation of government in province last month regarding the portfolios of the ministers.

Chief Minister of the province Jam Kamal Khan had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Monday. The two leaders reportedly discussed, among other subjects of mutual interest, developmental activities in the province, and also addressed the question of differences between provincial leadership of BAP and PTI.

Sources told The News after the meeting that prime minister who is leaving for two-day trip of Saudi Arabia and UAE today (Tuesday) will have detailed meeting with the leaders of both the divides next week after returning home. The differences cropped up on the question of allocation of portfolios to the ministers of the respective parties.

The chief minister has taken his party colleagues into confidence about his meeting with the prime minister. It is likely the prime minister will summon Provincial PTI chief Yar Muhammad Rind to iron out the differences.

The chief minster may also join such huddle. Officially no word has been given about Monday meeting between the prime minister and chief minister, but the sources maintained that Chief Minister Jam Kamal has assured the PM that his party would fully prepared to sort out the differences whatsoever with open mind.

Official statement claimed that matters pertaining to Balochistan were discussed during the meeting.

