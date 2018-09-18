Tue September 18, 2018
HEC Technology Development Fund projects yielding results

Islamabad: The projects approved under Technology Development Fund (TDF), an initiative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide financial and technical support for development of products and prototypes, have started yielding outcomes.

Under the TDF, so far 126 projects have been approved for funding. The projects awarded in the FY 2016-17 have entered the execution phase and are progressing towards the goals envisaged.

Bulleh Shah Packaging was facing industrial problems in disposing of biomass the ash residues, so the conversion of biomass ash residues into commercialisable products is an example of great success. Two researchers involved in this project, Dr. Basit Yameen and Dr. Abdul Wakeel are now working to covert the waste material into pavement material and plant growth supplement as a new production line. Total worth of the project is Rs18.474 million wherein the industrial contribution is Rs. 4.530 million.

