Tue September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018

MQM-P to be given Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis: Aamir Khan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aamir Khan on Monday said his party would be given the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Geo News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists outside the Sindh High Court, Khan said the MQM-P would name Syed Aminul Haque as minister of overseas Pakistanis. “We have had a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Karachi on Sunday,” he said.

Khan said: “We don’t know who has been given false assurances. All we know is that the MQM-P has not been given false assurances.” Responding to a question, the MQM-P leader said that the party was not linked to any cases pertaining to the May 12, 2007, riots.

Following the General Election 2018, the party had decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to form the federal government. The alliance had continued ahead of the presidential election.

A six-member team of the MQM-P called on the prime minister, Imran Khan, in Karachi on Sunday and discussed various issues concerning census results, local government system, development package for the urban areas of Sindh, missing persons, water and sanitation problems in Karachi and establishment of a university in Hyderabad.

