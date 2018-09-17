Partly cloudy forecast for today

LAHORE: Weather was partly cloudy with low humidity here on Sunday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

On Sunday, mainly dry weather occurred in most parts of the country while rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Astore 15, Bagrote 10, Bunji 06, Hunza, Sakrdu 03, Gilgit 01, Barkhan 18, Zhob 03, Parachinar 10, Saidu Sharif 04, Malmjbba 03, Peshawar 02, Kohat 02, Balakot, Dir, Kakul 01, Muree 08, Islamabad (Z.P, Saidpr 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), Layyah, Sialkot 01, Muzaffarabad 09 and Garhiduppata 02.

Highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 22.5°C and humidity level in morning was 57 per cent.