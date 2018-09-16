Muggers injure cop

RAWALPINDI: A cop sustained bullet injury when two muggers opened firing at a police check post in garrison area of Rawalpindi late Friday night. Two gunmen were trying to escape after snatching cash and mobile phones from passers-by, when people informed police deployed at and police picket, police said and added, the police reached the scene and over powered one of them when they were escaping on their bike, but they opened firing on the cops, consequently, Head Constable Mohammad Shafique sustained a bullet on his leg. The wounded cop, however, over powered one of the muggers while the other escaped from the scene.

In another incident, two people including a young boy, drowned in a stream in Kahuta Saturday. The deceased were identified as Waqas, 15 and Sarfraz, 55 and were shifted to hospital.