Springboks upset All Blacks 36-34

WELLINGTON: The Springboks upset 36-34 win over the world champion All Blacks was rated “awesome” but “lucky” by the South Africans as they tempered celebrations in Wellington on Saturday. South Africa’s first win in New Zealand since 2009 left the home side to chalk up their first Rugby Championship loss in three years. It also snapped the visitors’ six match losing streak to the All Blacks dating back to 2014. New Zealand outscored the Springboks six tries to five, but while Beauden Barrett had an off night with the boot, South African pivot Handre Pollard was successful with five out of six shots at goal. After arriving in New Zealand on the back of losses to Argentina and Australia, Erasmus said his squad had lost some self-belief and a victory against the All Blacks on their home turf was “unbelievable”.

Argentina hold off Wallabies for famous win: Argentina scored their first win over Australia on Australian soil in 35 years when they downed the Wallabies 23-19 on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Saturday. After leading Australia 17-14 at the break, the Pumas held off a spirited comeback from the Wallabies to record a famous win. The Wallabies scored three tries to two but were undone by their poor discipline, with Nicholas Sanchez and Emiliano Boffelli kicking three penalties between them.