Safety comes first

The traffic authorities have launched various awareness campaigns and started distributing helmets to motorcyclists to highlight the importance of taking safety measures while driving. But the most important thing that motorcyclists should take care of is to install side mirrors on the motorcycle. Many motorcyclists drive vehicles which don’t have side mirrors. As a result, they are unable to see whether there is a car or a bike behind them?

The relevant authorities must organise public awareness campaigns and make it mandatory for motorcyclists to install side mirrors on their bikes.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore