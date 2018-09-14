Dir nazim moves court for power supply from Golen Gol powerhouse

DIR: Mir Makhzanuddin, tehsil nazim of Dir town, has moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the Golen Gol and Wapda authorities for non-provision of electricity to Chukiatan gridstation, low voltage and unscheduled loadshedding in the area.

The tehsil nazim had announced two months ago to approach the court against non-provision of electricity to Upper Dir from the Golen Gol Hydro Power project.

He asked the authorities to give surety to them through a written accord that the electricity would be given to Chukiatan gridstation.

However, Mir Makhzan said that the Golen Gol authorities had not given any type of surety and they were compelled to file a case against them in Darul Qaza, the bench of the PHC in Swat.

He said that they also made Wapda a party in the case for unscheduled and prolonged outages and low voltage in Dir.

Member Provincial Assembly Sahibzada Sanaullah had also threatened not to be allowed passage of the Golen Gol electricity through Upper Dir until electricity was not given to Chukiatan and Wari grid stations.

Meanwhile, a former member of National Assembly from Upper Dir, Sahibzada Tariqullah, said that the Golen Gol authorities had promised with them about the provision of electricity to Chukiatan gridstation from Golen Gol hydro powerhouse. However, he added that the authorities were not fulfilling their promise now.