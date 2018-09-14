Robbed

The persistent problem of street crimes in Karachi is one of the biggest challenges for the Sindh police that have been unable to take action against the gangs of robbers who are robbing people of valuable items with impunity. Armed robbers, who stalk their targets skilfully, snatch items, including mobile phones, jewellery and cash, from people at gunpoint.

People are sceptical whether or not they should carry cash while travelling. Contrary to popular beliefs that such crimes took place at night, many incidents of robbery these days are occurring in broad daylight. The Sindh government should take appropriate steps to provide security to citizens.

Fakhra Kanwal

Karachi