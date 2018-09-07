Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

World

AFP
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prosecutors demand 20 years in jail for ex-South Korea president Lee

SEOUL: Prosecutors on Thursday demanded 20 years in prison for former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak, the most recent of the country’s ex-leaders to be embroiled in a criminal inquiry.

The 76-year-old former CEO turned president -- who served from 2008 to 2013 -- faces multiple charges including bribery, abuse of power, embezzlement and tax evasion. Prosecutors in the Seoul court also called for him to pay a total of 26.1 billion won in fines and forfeits.

The case against Lee means all four former South Korean presidents who are still alive have been charged or convicted for criminal offences.

"The accused undermined the tenets of the constitution by taking advantage of his authority as president for his own private gains", prosecutors said in a statement read at the court. "Consequently, he became the country’s fourth president to be arrested for criminal offences, leaving indelible marks on the constitutional history." Lee has been accused of accepting a total of some 11 billion won in bribes between late 2007 when he was elected president and 2012, according to prosecutors’ documents.

The case against Lee also includes claims that the Samsung Group bought a presidential pardon in 2009 for its chairman Lee Kun-hee, who had been convicted of tax evasion.

Both Samsung and Lee have denied the allegations.

The money that prosecutors claim Lee took includes 1.7 billion won in secret funds siphoned off from the country’s spy agency and some 3.5 billion won received in return for favours, from people including business figures, a politician and a Buddhist monk.

Separately, prosecutors claim Lee embezzled 35 billion won over 12 years between 1994 and 2006 from DAS, an auto parts company which prosecutors claim Lee owns in his relatives’ names.

Lee has dismissed what prosecutors say are "incriminating" documents and testimony from his relatives and aides as "fabrications".

The verdict and sentence will be handed down on October 5. South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power -- usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

In August an appeals court extended the sentence for Lee’s successor Park Geun-hye to 25 years in prison for corruption and abuse of power.

Park was ousted last year over a nationwide corruption scandal that prompted massive street protests. Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, former army generals who served as president through the 1980s to early 1990s, served jail terms for corruption and treason after leaving office.

But both Chun and Roh received presidential pardons after serving about two years. Another former leader, Roh Moo-hyun, committed suicide in July after becoming embroiled in a corruption probe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use