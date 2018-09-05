Two jail officials, three cops being questioned if evidence was tampered with

Karachi: Two Karachi central jail’s assistant superintendents among over half a dozen suspects were included in investigations on Tuesday over suspicion that they might have tampered with evidence in connection with the alleged recovery of liquor bottles from a Ziauddin Hospital room where PPP leader Sharjeel Memon had been under treatment.

The suspects were included in the investigations by a three-member special police team headed by Zone South police chief DIG Javed Alam Odho. The decision was taken after they were found neglecting their duty and behaving suspiciously in CCTV footage obtained by the police team from hospital.

Although a medical report found no trace of alcohol in PPP leader’s bloodstream, the police investigators are trying to ascertain the possible involvement of the suspects in destroying the evidence.

The footage showed Memon’s domestic servants taking a suspicious packet apparently containing alcohol bottles out of his hospital room after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the facility a few days back.

Police investigators suspected that there was alcohol in the bottles found during the CJP’s visit to Memon’s hospital room, which had been declared a sub-jail, but later it was replaced with honey and olive oil. They included the sub-jail security personnel in the investigations over negligence as there was no check on the supply of various things to the sub-jail.

“We have included over half a dozen suspects in investigations, including two assistant jail superintendents and three court police personnel so far,” Zone South police chief Javed Alam Odho told The News. “Memon’s servants and hospital staff have been also included in the investigations for their possible involvement in destroying evidence.”

The DIG Odho said that it had been confirmed that the sub-jail security staff showed negligence, but the investigators were trying to ascertain whether they were directly involved in the matter or not.

He further said the sub-jail officials, including assistant superintendents Mujahid Khan and Naseem Shijra, have been found irresponsible and action against them was being taken under Section 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He added that the jail, court police and private employees were questioned, but the final decision would be taken after statements, including those of witnesses, had been recorded and CCTV footage was examined properly.

“We will also seek assistance from the secretary health in ascertaining and verifying the chemical examination report of the suspicious bottles.”

Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh, while talking to media persons, said that a special police team was investigating and questioning the suspects, including sub-jail security staff, Memon’s servants and hospital staff, besides examining CCTV footage to ascertain whether the suspects had changed evidence or not.

News Desk adds: The content of bottles recovered from Memon’s hospital room was checked without proper laboratory apparatus during a chemical examination on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

CCTV footage of the chemical examination obtained by Geo News shows doctors and staff of the Sindh government examining the content of the bottles by pouring it on their hands, instead of placing it in test tubes and passing it through chemical tests.

According to the chemical examiner of the Sindh government, one bottle had honey while the other had olive oil. The investigation officer of the case was also present at the Sindh Services Hospital where the chemical examination took place.