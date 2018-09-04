20,000 cops to perform Muharram duty

LAHORE: Almost 20,000 police officials will perform duty in the provincial metropolis during Muharram-ul-Harram.

This was stated in the meeting of District Peace Committee held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Monday, with the CCPO in the chair.

The CCPO said that all majalis and processions had been divided into three categories of A, B and C. He said that SP Security had been appointed as focal person in connection with the security measures. He said that National Action Plan would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The DIG Operations directed SPs, DSPs and SHOs to have frequent contact with the administration of each majalis and procession.

Protest: A family staged a protest demonstration in front of the Lahore Press Club on Monday against Shad Bagh police for not arresting accused of an attempted murder.

One Shabbir was shot at and wounded in the Shad Bagh area. His family members alleged that the police concerned were reluctant to round up the accused persons. The protesters blocked the traffic by burning tyres and chanting slogans against the police.

Human smuggler: Federal Investigation Agency on Monday arrested an alleged human smuggler namely Muhammad Waseem. It has learnt that a complaint had been filed by Muhammad Afzal against Waseem. The complainant stated in his application that Waseem and others minted Rs980,000 from him and his relative for sending them abroad.

On complaint of Afzal a case was registered against the accused. On Monday, a sub-inspector of the agency and his team raided a location of Nankana Sahib and managed to arrest Muhammad Waseem. The agency will carry out investigation after obtaining physical remand of the accused.