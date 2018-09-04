Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

20,000 cops to perform Muharram duty

LAHORE: Almost 20,000 police officials will perform duty in the provincial metropolis during Muharram-ul-Harram.

This was stated in the meeting of District Peace Committee held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Monday, with the CCPO in the chair.

The CCPO said that all majalis and processions had been divided into three categories of A, B and C. He said that SP Security had been appointed as focal person in connection with the security measures. He said that National Action Plan would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The DIG Operations directed SPs, DSPs and SHOs to have frequent contact with the administration of each majalis and procession.

Protest: A family staged a protest demonstration in front of the Lahore Press Club on Monday against Shad Bagh police for not arresting accused of an attempted murder.

One Shabbir was shot at and wounded in the Shad Bagh area. His family members alleged that the police concerned were reluctant to round up the accused persons. The protesters blocked the traffic by burning tyres and chanting slogans against the police.

Human smuggler: Federal Investigation Agency on Monday arrested an alleged human smuggler namely Muhammad Waseem. It has learnt that a complaint had been filed by Muhammad Afzal against Waseem. The complainant stated in his application that Waseem and others minted Rs980,000 from him and his relative for sending them abroad.

On complaint of Afzal a case was registered against the accused. On Monday, a sub-inspector of the agency and his team raided a location of Nankana Sahib and managed to arrest Muhammad Waseem. The agency will carry out investigation after obtaining physical remand of the accused.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father