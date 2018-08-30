Jamali appointed NBP acting president

KARACHI: The government appointed Tariq Jamali, senior executive vice president as the acting president/chief executive officer of National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday, a statement said.

He has 30 years of a successful banking career. He joined NBP in 1987 and has held various senior management positions at regional and head office levels.

During his career at NBP, he has served as group chief of logistics support group, commercial and retail banking group and compliance group. Presently, he was serving as group chief, asset and recovery group. He holds an MBA degree from University of Dallas and bachelors in civil engineering from USA.