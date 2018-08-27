Mon August 27, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 27, 2018

British Moto GP cancelled due to ‘unsafe’ conditions

LONDON: The British Grand Prix was cancelled after torrential rain caused “unsafe” track conditions at Silverstone, organisers announced on Sunday.

With heavy rain lashing down throughout the weekend, the MotoGP race had been brought forward from its original 1200 GMT start time to 1030 GMT in a bid to beat the weather.But the rain continued to pour down on Sunday morning, forcing officials to delay the start time and then cancel the event for safety reasons.

After several false starts in which a provisional start time for the race was set and then scrapped, a meeting between officials and the teams was convened.It was quickly agreed that the track wasn’t fit for competition given the high risk of issues with the rain-sodden surface.

“After a meeting between IRTA officials and the MotoGP riders, a decision has been made to cancel the GoPro British Grand Prix due to track conditions being deemed too unsafe,” a statement on the official MotoGP website announced.

