Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Severe humid weather continued on Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours while occasional rainfall during Eid holidays.

They said that weak monsoon currents are prevailing in upper parts of the country which seems to be strengthening from Friday. Under these conditions rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday and at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Friday. Met officials stated that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Rainfall was only observed at Khuzdar in Balochistan. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 33°C, minimum was 27.3°C and humidity level was 70 per cent.