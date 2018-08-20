Terror suspect held with suicide jacket

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to banned organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in Sargodha district in an intelligence based operation and seized two hand grenades and a suicide jacket from his possession.

The arrested accused terrorist was identified as Muhammad Safdar. The Sargodha CTD arrested him at Pull Saim Nala Chak No. 104 SB, Sargodha Bypass. He was on his way to launch an attack on the personnel of a sensitive agency. A case under Sections 4/5 ESA, 7 ATA has been registered against him in CTD Police Station.

PSCA rewards staff: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers with commendatory certificates and cash prizes. During a ceremony held at IC3 floor, PSCA MD along with CAO acknowledged the services of more than 50 outstanding officers, including police communication officers, deployed in various sections of the project as core workforce.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 94 criminals, including 38 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides rendering help to 2,450 travelers. PHP teams also seized 466 litre alcohol, more than three kg charas, one Kalashnikov, two guns, 26 pistols and 162 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

PHP reunited nine children named Shah Sawar, M Asif, M Roshan, M Adeeb, Hussain, Ali, M Abubakar and Munaf with their parents.

checking: Railways Police have issued orders to officers concerned to check all the security arrangements on Eid special trains.

Railways Police Inspector General Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman said, “On the occasion of Eidul Azha many people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the holy spirit of Qurbani with their loved ones. This is our duty to make sure that every ride is safe for them. All the staff are on high alert. Every entry and exit at the railway stations has been secured with additional force. Commandos have also taken the charge. The Bomb Disposal Squad is checking all the trains before their departure.”

DIG Operations Shariq Jamal said, “All the SPs and ASP’s will remain in their headquarters during Eid holidays. People can contact the Central Police Office or Lahore Control Office for further queries.”

kite flying: Police arrested 10 persons on charges of selling and flying kites in the City on Sunday. Police also seized over 50 kites and six kite string spools from the possession of the arrested accused.

Saad ticketed: Former Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was issued a challan ticket by Motorway Police near Ravi Toll Plaza for speeding on Sunday. Khawaj's vehicle was moving at 136 KM/H while the set limit by NHA was 120 Kilometers per hour.

tight security: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has ordered three-layer security for all the sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and Eidghas throughout the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

While examining the overall security plan for Eid-ul-Azha at Central Police Office, he directed that snipers be deployed on the roofs of mosques and Imambargahs falling under category “A” while plain-clothes commandos would be deployed in the gatherings. He directed the Lahore CCPO, all the RPOs, DPOs and CPOs to supervise the security measures in their respective regions and districts. He said that special police officials would be deployed for the security of zoos, parks and other recreational areas.