Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Newspost

August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Patience, Mr PM

Having struggled for 22 years to reach where he stands today, Prime Minister Imran Khan, unfortunately, didn’t take minutes to depart from the characteristics of a sportsman, which include patience, tolerance and acceptance of defeat and victory among others, while giving his first speech after being elected the PM. He gave in to the sloganeering of the PML-N’s parliamentarians, despite knowing that the opposition will protest in parliament over its critical concerns on the conduct of the July 25, 2018 elections.

Imran Khan had shown a positive attitude in his victory speech, which was regarded highly both internally and globally. In it, he had attempted to take the opposition in confidence and address its concerns regarding the elections. If PM Khan wishes to deliver to this country, he will have to show the same temperament in parliament as he did in the cricket ground.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'