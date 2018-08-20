Patience, Mr PM

Having struggled for 22 years to reach where he stands today, Prime Minister Imran Khan, unfortunately, didn’t take minutes to depart from the characteristics of a sportsman, which include patience, tolerance and acceptance of defeat and victory among others, while giving his first speech after being elected the PM. He gave in to the sloganeering of the PML-N’s parliamentarians, despite knowing that the opposition will protest in parliament over its critical concerns on the conduct of the July 25, 2018 elections.

Imran Khan had shown a positive attitude in his victory speech, which was regarded highly both internally and globally. In it, he had attempted to take the opposition in confidence and address its concerns regarding the elections. If PM Khan wishes to deliver to this country, he will have to show the same temperament in parliament as he did in the cricket ground.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad