Sun August 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Humanitarian workers lauded

LAHORE : Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has paid rich tributes to the rescuers and all other humanitarian workers on the World Humanitarian Day, marked every year on August 19.

He said the humanitarian workers were the real heroes of any society as they sacrificed their time, efforts and even risked their lives to provide support to the people affected by any accident, emergency or disaster.

All human beings deserve respect, dignity and right to timely emergency care without any discrimination in case of any emergency or disaster, he said.

Humanitarianism drives people to save lives. Alleviate the suffering of humanity is a great virtue and it should be performed with dedication, he said.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 has provided life-saving assistance to over 6 million helpless victims of accidents, emergencies and disasters without discrimination, thus, making it the leading emergency humanitarian organisation of Pakistan.

Now Rescue 1122 through its Community Safety Programme has so far trained over 150,000 rescue scout volunteers to work as humanitarian workers in every union council to promote safety culture and provide timely emergency response in case of any untoward incident. The spirit of rescue scouts to be part of the community emergency response teams (CERTs) for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan is also worth praising.

The Rescue DG acknowledged the services of rescuers, rescue scouts and humanitarian organisations for the well-being of human beings.

