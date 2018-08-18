Sat August 18, 2018
Islamabad

Obaid Abrar Khan
August 18, 2018

Eminent columnists hold interactive session with AIOU students

Islamabad : Eminent columnists held here an interactive session with the students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and urged them to keep high national cause and good moral practices in their practical life.

The session was arranged by the University’s Department of Mass Communication, enabling its students to learn from the experience and achievements of their seniors.

The columnists including Haroon Rashid, Izharul Haq, Mansoor Afaq and Rana Mahbob asserted the journalists should keep high professional standards in performing their duties. They should have a firm belief in Allah Almighty for getting fruits of their hard work and contribution to the national cause.

While welcoming the columnists, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the AIOU has been providing opportunities to its Faculty and students to meet celebrities and learn from their work.

He paid rich tributes to Haroon Rashid, stating “Haroon has done the best in promoting good journalistic practices.”

The columnists advised the students that they should try to achieve excellence in their profession, through hard work and commitment to national cause. Ups and downs might come in their way, but they should never lose their heart and keep struggling to full their life's dreams and to earn respect in the society, they added.

Their journalistic work should have a positive impact on reformation of society. Objectivity, truthfulness and straight-forward approach should be the hallmark of their journalistic job, they added.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Chairman, Department of Mass Communication Dr. Saqib Riaz who highlighted the University's efforts in providing academic support to media sector.

