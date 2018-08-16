Customs recover large amount of smuggled betel nuts

SUKKUR: The Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit recovered a large amount of smuggled betel nut and Indian Pan Parag from a truck in Jaccobabad. The Karachi-bound truck carrying the smuggled goods was coming from Quetta and two of its drivers were arrested by the Customs checkpost staff led by In-charge Customs Aziz Katper. According to Katper, 26 tonnes of betul nut and 350 kg of Indian gutka and Pan Parag was recovered from the truck.

An FIR into the smuggling bid has been lodged and further investigations have been launched. The catch is being described as the largest seizure of smuggled betel nuts, Indian Pan Parag and Gutkas, in the history of the Sukkur Customs.