Two killed as house collapsed

Rawalpindi: Two people were killed, one severely injured as a mud house near Kuri Road collapsed Tuesday morning due to heavy rainfall.

The deceased Muhammad Mukhtar, 50 and Ameera Bibi, 45, were living in the mud house. The 14 years old Amina, Mukhtar’s daughter received severe injuries in the incident.

The unfortunate residents of the house were asleep at the time of the accident. The Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Usman Gujjar has confirmed the deaths of two people Mukhtar and Ameera. The injured was immediately transferred to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), he said.