Cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said seasonal low lay over northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents were reaching upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in the most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Zhob and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Bahawalpur, Murree, Mandi Bahaudin, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Zhob and Kakul. Friday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached at 44°C while in Lahore it was 32°C, minimum was 25.5°C and humidity level was 70 per cent.