Zero-tolerance for delay in case registration: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has said that the 8787 complaint centre should be kept active round-the-clock so that citizens may not face any problem in registration of complaints and prompt action could be taken against the officers responsible.

He said that no delays would be tolerated in the registration of cases. He directed the senior police officers to ensure that the grievances of the complainants are being addressed on priority basis. He laid stress on cases registration and addressing the complaints of murder, dacoity, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes and said that if any case was not registered then SHO would have to give a solid reason in the Roznamcha or otherwise strict department action would be taken.

He expressed these views while directing the officers on his visit to 8787 IG Complaint Centre. DIG R&D Bilal Sidiq Kamyana, AIG complaints Ali Javed Malik, AIG Development Ahsan Younas, PS to IG Punjab Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and other senior officers accompanied him.

The IG Punjab also observed how complaints from the whole province are being lodged and disposed of while AIG complaints Ali Javed Malik briefed the IG regarding performance and working of the complaint centre.

On this occasion, the IG personally attended an incoming call on 8787 and listened to the problem of the complainant and issued orders to the officers concerned for its solution.

He inquired about the working of male and female police station assistants of complaint centre and asked them to be polite and humble with the complainants. He also directed them to address their issues on priority basis and keep a follow-up of their applications. He said that strict action would be taken against the officers who would pay no heed to the case even after reminding them thrice. He ordered that all the complaints received either through calls, SMS, e-mails or by post should be addressed on priority basis.

The IG also inquired about the problems/issues faced by the female staff of complaint cell and ordered to facilitate them. He ordered to provide a prayer room for the female staff so that they could offer their prayers during their working hours. He also ordered to ensure the availability of separate washrooms for the female staff working in Central Police Office.

He said that as it was ensured that the issues of the citizens would be addressed on priority basis and that cases be registered in police stations immediately so investigation process would be completed soon as well as steps would also be taken for the provision of better environment.

Safe Cities Project: Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and star left-hander Salman Butt visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Thursday.

He was taken to various sections of the authority and was briefed about its key functions. Expressing his views on the occasion, the former captain said that he was surprised to see the technological development and latest gadgets being used in the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3).

He said that he was feeling proud that such technology was being used in Pakistan for security. Salman Butt said that Punjab Safe Cities Project has played a vital role in bringing back cricket to Pakistan. He said that such projects must be installed all over the country so that the protection of people's lives and property is ensured.

Former Test cricketer also participated in a live programme on Safe Cities Rasta FM 88.6 where he responded to listeners’ questions. In response to a question, he said that former captain Imran Khan was undoubtedly the best all-rounder of all times and his leadership skills are matchless. Salman Butt also shared the memorable moments of his cricket career with FM88.6 listeners.