Lyari needs attention

The sad state of governance in Lyari calls for the immediate attention of the higher authorities. Broken roads with no streetlights create a nuisance for residents. In addition, overflowing gutters and rubbish bins, the growing rate of encroachment and the growth of illegal bus terminals in residential areas have further aggravated the situation.

According to different political and social groups in Lyari, even the PPP is not optimistic about curbing the growing menace of the illegal transport business in residential areas. If these problems were not enough, Lyari residents also have to put up with the acute water shortage and deal with sewerage problem. The authorities concerned should take effective steps to resolve these problems of Lyari.

Jeehind Pir Bux

Kech