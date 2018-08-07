ANF seizes 1.8 tons of drugs in 26 operations

Islamabad: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1.8 tons narcotics and arrested 30 persons involved in drug trafficking during its campaign against the menace across the country.

The force also impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotics strikes across the country. The seized drugs comprised 1713.35 kg hashish, 59.22 kg opium, 24.92 kg heroin and 11.99 kg amphetamine.

According to details here on Monday, ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at Mountainous area in Killi Kharhgai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and seized 924 kg Hashish. As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang.

In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Pickup single cabin without registration number and recovered 460 kg hashish along with 89 bottles liquor and 11 tins beer. The vehicle was intercepted at general area, Kech Naddi, near Absar, Tehsil Kech, District Turbat. The accused escaped from spot taking advantage of darkness. ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Azmat Ali, resident of Gujrat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.8 kg amphetamine, which was concealed in his trolley bag.

He was boarding for Jeddah by flight no. SV-727. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Swift Car at Islamabad Toll Plaza, North, Islamabad and recovered 3.3 kg hashish concealed in doors of the said car.

Resultantly, two accused identified as Amjid Ullah and Abdul Qadir both are resident of Khyber Agency were arrested during the operation. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused identified as Jan Muhammad, resident of Mardan and Masud, resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3.37 kg amphetamine, which was concealed in their travelling bags.

They were boarding for Riyadh (KSA) by Flight No XY-316. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Rehmat Zaib, resident of Swat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3 kg amphetamine concealed in his travelling bag.

He was travelling to Madina by flight no. EY-232. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi in collaboration with Motorway Police intercepted an unattended Toyota Corolla Car at Islamabad Lahore Motorway, Chakri, Rawalpindi and recovered two kg heroin, which was concealed in dash board of the car.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered 81.055 kg hashish and 12.420 kg Opium, which was concealed in trunk of the said car. The accused identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed, resident of Gujranwala was arrested on the spot. ANF Lahore intercepted a Troller near Expo Centre, Johar Town, Lahore and recovered 30 kg hashish from secret cavities of the said vehicle.

Resultantly, two accused identified as Israr Khan, resident of Okara and Sarfraz, resident of Sahiwal were arrested during the operation. In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Swift Car near Allah Hoo CNG Pump, Johar Town, Lahore and recovered 18 kg hashish from secret cavities of the car. As a result, an accused identified as Naseer Khan, resident of Kohat was arrested.

ANF Lahore recovered 5.1 kg heroin from two parcels, being sent to United Kingdom (UK) through a private courier office based at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Seized drugs was concealed in 100 hammers.