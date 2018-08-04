WAR demands action to ensure justice for Kainat

Expressing shock and disgust at a recent incident of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the Bhittaiabad area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, the War Against Rape (WAR) has urged the government to immediately take action and provide speedy justice to the victim.

“The WAR shows its great concern about incidences of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA), which are increasing day by day,” said a statement. “The WAR previously also has been highlighting and notifying the shocking and red alarming trend of CSA and continuously demanding to solve such cases with justice on priority; the timely action will be a lesson for the rest, and one will think twice before abusing his power and authority on innocent victim.”

The WAR, a non-governmental organisation, has urged that the authorities should ensure immediate and speedy justice. According to media reports, the FIR filed at Sachal Goth police station by the victim’s brother named four men accused of the rape and murder of seven-year-old Kainat.

Of these, three — Altaf Shah, Arif Shah, and Haider Shah — have been arrested, and the search for the fourth, Shahid Mehmood, is under way. A Geo News report said that the girl had been living with her elder sister since her father passed away.

A medico-legal report issued earlier confirmed that the minor was subjected to rape, possibly more than once, and that she was murdered by asphyxiation by strangulation. The report also substantiated — and identified — claims that there were cigarette burns marks on the body of the victim.