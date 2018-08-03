A working system needed

The civic authorities have a strange way of doing work that they are responsible for and it makes one wonder which bright mind began this system and why it has not been streamlined to make it easier and quicker to keep the city clean and ship shape. A study should be conducted to see what is wrong and where.

Take for instance any cleanup operation, say like cleaning the drains; cutting the grass along roadsides and medians; carpeting the roads etc. One team will come to do the initial work and go off leaving the dirt and debris in heaps for another team to come and pick it up. Sometimes the heaps keep lying for days and more often than not are scattered by passing vehicles and since it rains on a regular basis these days, that is another reason debris and garbage are scattered along roads if not collected in time, so it is an exercise in futility as far as any clean operation up goes!

If there are teams who do follow up work, why can’t they be deputed at the same time – or maybe later in the day if the task which is being worked on takes time to complete. It would save time and labour as well because then the scattered debris will not have to be gathered again.

To be fair, it is of course also a lack of civic mindedness among the people who live in all localities, whether lower, upper or middle class, that they throw garbage in drains; are careless about construction material, throwing it on the roads where it falls into drains and are generally careless about keeping the area clean and leaving it to the civic authorities to clean up.