Peaty targets Euro glory after Commonwealth Games blip

GLASGOW: Adam Peaty is targeting redemption at the European Championships after a disappointing time in the pool at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.

The Olympic gold medallist struggled to reach his own lofty standards at the Gold Coast event, pipped to the 50-metre breaststroke title and failing to show his best form in the 100m.Peaty is undefeated in the 100m for four years, but a time of 58.84 seconds left him disappointed and well short of his own world record.

It is something he is determined to put right in Glasgow as he sets out to prove he is still at the peak of his powers.“Having a European games medal would be very nice, maybe a few of them,” he told Britain’s Press Association. “But for me, it’s a redemption to myself, to see if I can perform post-Commonwealths.

“It is only two years to go until Tokyo (2020 Olympics) and that is always the end goal, that’s what will always come first.“It is about seeing where the energy is at, what do I need to change two years out and then a year out is go time.”

Peaty, 23, said his defeat in Australia to South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh hurt but what was important was how he reacted to the setback.“I would rather go through the rest of my career with a few defeats and pushing the edges of what I can do than go through my whole career successful, because I won’t be pushing the edges of what the human body can do,” he said.

Peaty is confident he has enough power to see off the competition at the championships in Glasgow, which get under way on Friday.“This is the championships where it is competitive but not too difficult, which is a good combination because it keeps you on your toes but at the same time you know you will swim fast,” he said.

“There is no pressure from me. I am the defending European champion but I am pretty sure on my worst day I can drag out something good.“I would love to get near my world records but that’s the mistake I made during the Commonwealths — I was too focused on that, but I just want a good process.”