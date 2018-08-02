Trump calls on US attorney general to end Russia probe ‘disgrace’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the wide-ranging probe into Russian election meddling and possible ties between his campaign and Moscow, slamming it as “a disgrace” to the country.

The president´s latest tweet on the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller came on the second day of the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on unrelated bank and tax fraud charges that nevertheless stemmed from the probe. “This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump said. He claimed Mueller was “totally conflicted” and denounced his probe as “a disgrace to USA.” It was Trump´s most direct demand yet that Sessions, who infuriated the president by recusing himself from the investigation, intervene to end the probe.