Jugnu Mohsin to remain independent in Punjab Assembly

OKARA: Jugnu Mohsin, who defeated former provincial minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani with a huge margin in PP-184, Okara, has decided to maintain her status as independent in the Punjab Assembly.

She made the decision after a meeting with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore two days ago and later leaving for Islamabad where she met the leadership of other parties.

Jugnu has also decided to vote for the new provincial government and support the positive and people-friendly legislation.

When contacted by daily Jang, she confirmed the reports and said a strong Punjab government was necessary for solving the people’s problems, which was the reason behind her decision.

The people of constituency voted for her setting aside their political affiliations and she would do her best to address the problems faced by the masses, Jugnu added.