JI wants PTI to implement manifesto

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) while showing strong reservations over results which came out of July 25 polls, has maintained that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) should be given time to implement its election manifesto.

Talking to party workers, member of JI's central shoora and Rawalpindi district ameer Shamsur Rehman Swati said despite all objections and reservations over election results, they wanted to congratulate all the successful candidates of National Assembly and provincial assemblies. Swati said that PTI's coming Government would have to implement its manifesto which is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.