Woman strangles husband in Sargodha village

SARGODHA: A woman allegedly strangled her husband over family issues in Bhagtanwala police limits on Friday.

According to police sources, Amir Ali of village Lalluwali used to quarrel with his wife Fatima Bibi over the engagement of his daughter. On the day of incident, Fatima allegedly with the connivance of her two accomplices strangled Amir. Police arrested Fatima and started investigation.

Couple dies in road accident: A man and his wife died in a road accident in Kotmomin n Friday. According to police, Ahmad Yar, 60, of Kotmomin and his wife Zubaida Bibi were moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha Road when a speeding van hit them near Moazamabad and left them dead on the spot.

A speeding motorcyclist hit Muhammad Tahir, 25, in Sarfraz Colony. The injured was shifted to the THQ Hospital. The police have registered cases.