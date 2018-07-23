Wanted: civility

In the ongoing election campaigns, one thing which needs to be corrected is the use of indecent language by seasoned politicians. Voters have the right to vote for whomever they think is capable of working for the betterment of the country. Politicians shouldn’t use foul language for those who do not support their narrative. The extent to which we have fallen down to criticise our opponents is deplorable. What good will come out of such hate campaigns? Pakistan is home to millions of people who are entitled to have their opinions. Politicians should refrain from being insensitive towards supporters of other parties and should focus on debating over the policies that should be adopted to take the country out of the current crises, including, but not limited to, power shortage and water scarcity.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi