Partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials at Met office said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Sunday.
Comments