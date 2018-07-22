Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at Met office said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Sunday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar