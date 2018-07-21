PHC suspends five district judges

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday suspended five judges of district judiciary including two additional district and sessions judges and three civil judges for three months due to misconduct.

“The PHC has suspended the services of following judicial officers with immediate effect for a period of three months,” said an official communiqué.

They include Naeem Iqbal, additional district and sessions judge, Charsadda, Aurangzeb Khan, additional district and sessions judge, Abbottabad, Johar Ijaz Ali Shah, civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate, Drosh (Chitral), Shakeelur Rehman, civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate, Abbottabad, and Saima Irfan civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate, Swabi.

It was also stated that the proceedings under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011 for misconduct will also be initiated.

On the other hand, Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth has also directed to install complaint box on the premises of the court for the litigants and lawyers.

The media protocol officer told The News that the complaints boxes would be installed today and everyone can submit its complaint for redressal of his genuine complaints and issues related to justice system.