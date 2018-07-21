Rs600,000 cash & gold looted from Satellite Town

Rawalpindi : Four armed robbers struck in a house in the posh, Satellite Town, of Rawalpindi in broad daylight on Friday, depriving inmates of cash and gold ornaments.

According to details, four armed robbers broke into first floor of a house in F-block area of Satellite Town near New Katarian Market at around 11 in the morning when family members were having breakfast.

The robbers searched the house of Muhammad Shahid for half an hour and made away with Rs200,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs400,000.

Later, the New Town Police also reached the spot followed by staff of crime scene laboratory but till filing of this report no arrest was made. As the police tried to take assistance from CCTV camera installed in nearby boys hostel, they were told the camera was not active.

It is second robbery in jurisdictions of New Town Police within 48 hours. Only on Wednesday night, a gang of around 10 outlaws looted shopkeepers and a couple of houses in Christian Colony located near the Stadium Road.