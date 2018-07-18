Police recover 11 kidnapped farmers

Lahore : Rahim Yar Khan police and the personnel of the Special Operation Unit have recovered 11 kidnapped farmers in a successful operation in Katcha Area.

A dacoit named Nadir Sakhani, involved in heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for ransom, was killed in the two-day long operation. The farmers along with their cattle were abducted by Nadir Sakhani and his companions in the area of Katcha Mahazi on the midnight of July 12. They had been held hostage by the dacoit gang for the last five days on different islands in the river. The police teams launched operation against in the area of Acha Bangla police station which ended with the death of Nadir Sakhani while all the captured farmers were recovered safely by the police. The IG lauded the police teams.