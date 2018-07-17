NAB authorises several inquiries

PESHAWAR: The regional board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday authorised several inquiries.

The communiqué said that an inquiry was authorised against the employees of the Mohmand tribal district administration about embezzlement in collection of Wapda cess and CNIC taxes.

It said that the board authorised an inquiry against employees of political administration of the Mohmand tribal district regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have embezzled of Wapda cess and CNIC taxes.

The board authorised another inquiry against employees of district administration of Nowshera over alleged corruption.

The bureau said that the subjects in connivance with owners of Doctors Colony Nowshera fraudulently issued no-objection certificate in gross violation of laws.

The board authorised inquiry against Muhammad Shahid, General Manager National Highway Authority (NHA) for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The subjects are alleged to have accumulated moveable and immoveable assets in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth millions of rupees.

The meeting also authorised an inquiry against employees of Revenue Department (Land Acquisition) Charsadda.

The subjects are alleged to have illegally transferred 438 kanal of government land purchased for construction of “model school” in Charsadda.

The board authorised an inquiry against employees of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) about corruption and misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have illegally allotted plots situated at Nathiagali allegedly in gross violation of laws