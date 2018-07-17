Shahbaz writes to caretakers… Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with ex-PM’s stature

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif Monday called upon the Punjab caretaker government to provide facilities in jail to Nawaz Sharif in line with his stature as the former prime minister of Pakistan.

In a letter, written to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari, he has drawn his attention to abysmal conditions under which Nawaz Sharif is languishing in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Former chief minister writes in his letter, “During my visit and meeting, along with other family members, I found Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a pathetic prison environment, which is highly detrimental to his wellbeing and health.

“It was noted during my visit that Mian Nawaz Sharif was not even given a newspaper to read, his bed was a mattress on the floor and the washroom at his disposal was in a dirty despicable condition, with no air-conditioner in his room.

“No attendant was there and medical check-up facility also is not up to the mark. Mian Nawaz Sharif, being a heart and diabetic patient, needs medicine timely, plus frequent visits of a doctor.”

The letter further reads: “His personal doctor, who knows his medical condition, should be allowed to visit him twice a day, for administering medicines and examining his diet. “It is very unfortunate that Mian Nawaz Sharif, three times prime minister of Pakistan, is being treated in such a shabby manner. This situation is unacceptable. “Give him the minimum facilities he is entitled to as the former prime minister,” he demanded. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), prime minister of Pakistan, and other authorities concerned.