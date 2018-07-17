What about the test?

The tests that were conducted to fill the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) post were laced with so many irregularities. The question paper was copied verbatim from the books available at book stall for test preparation. Inside examination halls, the situation wasn’t good at all. Many students were using mobile phones and copying answers from books that they had brought to the examination hall.

Students are unable to understand why the authorities concerned haven’t taken steps to ensure that all tests are conducted in a fair and transparent way. Such incidents discourage students who study hard to take the test. It is important that the relevant department ensures if a student is caught cheating, he or she would be barred from taking the test for at least a year. In addition, questions shouldn’t be copied from the preparation books to discourage the habit of rote learning among people.

Seemab Gul

Bannu