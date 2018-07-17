Gold steadies

London: Gold steadied on Monday as the dollar slipped, but higher interest rates in the United States weighing on investor demand and a weak physical market are expected to pressure prices of the precious metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,244.13 an ounce at 0921 GMT, after marking the lowest since December 12 at $1,236.58 on Friday.

US gold futures were 0.2 percent higher at $1,244.2 an ounce. A lower US currency makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand. The Federal Reserve last month raised its benchmark overnight lending rate 25 basis points to 1.75-2.0 percent. Expectations are for another two rate rises this year and three in 2019. Gold does not earn any interest or dividends and costs money to store and insure.