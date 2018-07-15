Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Scattered rain was observed in the city here on Saturday, which increased humidity level to 70 per cent while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at Met said seasonal low lay over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward while weak monsoon currents were penetrating central and eastern parts of the country.

They predicted very hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sarghodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in various cities including Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Kamra, Gujranwala, Risalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Rawalakot and Bagrote. Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Chillas where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 33°C, minimum was 25.1°C and humidity level was 70 per cent.