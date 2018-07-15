RDA stops housing society development work

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) directed owner of Al-Moqeet City Phase-1, Chakri Road, to stop illegal advertisements and development.

Jamshaid Aftab, director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA declared illegal advertisement by Al-Moqeet City Phase-1, Chakri Road.

RDA issued notice to owner of Al-Moqeet City Phase-1 under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. The notice warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the Al-Moqeet City Phase-1. However, on approaching, owner of Al-Moheet City Phase-I, Imran expressed unawareness about being issued any notices or directions by RDA to his housing project. He said, “We have not been served any notice by RDA to stop advertisements or development. Similarly, we have not made any kind of advertisement of our housing project measuring 24 canals in print or electronic media. The land belonged to my brother which was purchased and being sold. RDA has nothing to do with our land, he said.