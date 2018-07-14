Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Doctors observe strike

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Pakistan Medical Association district chapter on Friday observed complete strike at all private hospitals of Pirmahal against registration of a case against Dr Javed Iqbal of Pirmahal. The doctors and paramedical staff blocked traffic for one hour on the Iqbal Park Road.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar