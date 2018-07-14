Doctors observe strike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: The Pakistan Medical Association district chapter on Friday observed complete strike at all private hospitals of Pirmahal against registration of a case against Dr Javed Iqbal of Pirmahal. The doctors and paramedical staff blocked traffic for one hour on the Iqbal Park Road.
