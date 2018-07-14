Rains, thunderstorms expected in twin cities

Islamabad : National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Monsoon 2018 daily situation report has predicted scattered wind thunderstorm and rain with moderate to heavy falls at isolated places for next 24 hours.

According to the report, the rainfall was expected over the upper catchments of all the major Rivers along with Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions and Kashmir.

However, it reported significant rainfall during last 24 hours particularly in Kakul 61 mm, Bararkot 55 mm, Hattian Bala 49 mm, Shinkiari 41 mm, Oghi 41 mm and Islamabad 21 mm.

The daily situation report mentions that due to rains in catchment area a sudden rise of water level in Sawan River near Bahria Town, Islamabad was reported on 11 July 2018. It added that 8 persons were stranded in Sawan River under Kaak Pull Bridge, Islamabad Expressway due to rise in water level while rescue operation was successfully conducted by 8 Avn Sqn ex-111 Brigade, Pak Army, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi and CDA 1122 Ambulance Service and subsequently all persons were evacuated safely.

In another incident on the same day a house got fully damaged with no deaths reported during rain in Harnoi, District Abbottabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while weather remained very hot and humid in other parts of the country, the report said.

Meanwhile Federal Flood Commission in its daily flood situation report 2018 revealed that all major rivers were flowing normal except river Kabul flowing in low flood at Warsak.

It is expected that the rainfall spell predicted for the next 2-3 days would improve the reservoirs position, the flood situation report added.