Word bank stressed for students

A word bank of English and Urdu vocabulary should be compiled for the students.Addressing a briefing on the performance of Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board (PCTB) here on Monday, provincial secretary school education Umbreen Raza said it would be easy for the learners to understand the concepts of various subjects and topics through the word bank.

PCTB managing director Abdul Qayyum said the text books were timely provided from grade one to intermediate in the current educational year. He said for the next educational year, the text books for grade six and grade fifth were planned and finalised to meet the standards of modern education. He said according to the PCTB Act 2015, it is legally compulsory to get prior approval to publish any material or book related to the syllabus of grade one to intermediate.

Ms Raza eulogised the board’s performance and stressed on improving the quality of text books. PCTB chairperson Lt General (retd) Akram Khan and heads of other departments were also present on the occasion.