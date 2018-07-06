Campbell, Seebohm lead Aussie team for Pan Pacs

ADELAIDE, Australia: Olympic gold medallists Cate Campbell and Emily Seebohm spearhead Australia’s 33-strong team for next month’s Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo. The team also includes Rio Olympic gold medallists Mack Horton and Kyle Chalmers for the August 9-14 event. There are eight survivors from the 2014 Gold Coast Pac Pacs team with Jess Ashwood, Maddie Groves, Mitch Larkin, Emma McKeon and Jake Packard joining Campbell, Seebohm and Horton. Commonwealth Games star Ariarne Titmus, who wrapped up the 400-800m freestyle double on the final night of the selection trials in Adelaide on Wednesday, was also included. Commonwealth 100m freestyle champion Bronte Campbell will sit out the Pan Pacs as she rehabilitates from a shoulder injury, while sprinters Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen did not compete at the selection trials.

Australia - Men: Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Alexander Graham, Mack Horton, Grant Irvine, Mitch Larkin, Clyde Lewis, Jack McLoughlin, David Morgan, Jake Packard, James Roberts, Nicholas Sloman, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matthew Wilson, Elijah Winnington, Bradley Woodward. Women: Jessica Ashwood, Cate Campbell, Madeleine Gough, Madeline Groves, Chelsea Gubecka, Jessica Hansen, Shayna Jack, Kareena Lee, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Kiah Melverton, Leiston Pickett, Emily Seebohm, Mikkayla Sheridan, Laura Taylor, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus.