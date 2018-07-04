South Korea takes top seed for LPGA Int’l Crown

CHICAGO: Host South Korea, led by world number one Park In-bee and second-ranked Park Sung-hyun, was made top seed on Monday for October’s LPGA International Crown team event with defending champion United States second.

The final rosters of eight teams of four women each was determined based upon the women’s world rankings, with the nations having been selected earlier for the biennial event that debut with Spain winning in 2014.

Japan was seeded third followed in order by England, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and Taiwan for the October 4-7 tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Club in Incheon City.Fourth-ranked Ryu So-yeon and seventh-ranked Kim In-kyung complete the South Korean roster on the toughest team to make.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Ryu said. “Golf is such a popular sport in Korea, and especially a lot of Korean players dominating on the LPGA, is women’s golf is such a big thing in Korea.“It’s going to be a lot of pressure, but I think that’s why we are good at it. I think we can handle it and hopefully we can get the Crown.”

The Americans’ lineup will include fifth-ranked Lexi Thompson, world number eight Jessica Korda, 13th-ranked Cristie Kerr and 19th-rated Michelle Wie.Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, ranked third and ninth respectively, lead their homeland’s squad with other top players for teams including Australia’s 10th-ranked Minjee Lee, Japan’s 12th-ranked Nasa Hataoka, Sweden’s 15th-ranked Anna Nordqvist, England’s 23rd-ranked Charley Hull and Taiwan’s 43rd-ranked Teresa Lu.