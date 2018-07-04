Wed July 04, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2018

D.Com, DBA results announced

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education, Peshawar, on Tuesday declared results of the Diploma in Commerce (D.Com) and Diploma in Business Administration annual examinations 2018.

The results were announced at the award distribution ceremony for the position holders here. Caretaker Minister for Technical Education Mohammad Sanaullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

According to the results, a total of 9,513 students appeared in both the examinations of which 7,264 qualified it with a pass percentage of 76. Muslim College of Commerce and Management maintained its tradition of clinching the top positions in the examination.

A student of this institution Syed Ilyas Shah topped D.Com by securing 1,035 marks, he was followed by Syed Faiq Hussain Shah and Yasir Nawaz Awan of the same institution on second and third positions with 1,023 and 999 positions, respectively.

